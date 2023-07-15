ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADTN. StockNews.com cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $10.31 on Friday. ADTRAN has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $810.88 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

