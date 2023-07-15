Affimed Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Affimed in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 271.06% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 million.

Affimed Trading Down 4.8 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Affimed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth $3,558,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Affimed by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Affimed by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

