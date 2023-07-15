Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.