Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Aflac were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.75 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

