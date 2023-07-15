Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $3,106,057.50 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $3,106,057.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,893,051.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.3 %

Airbnb stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.68 and its 200-day moving average is $115.80. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

