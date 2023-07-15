Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $243.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

