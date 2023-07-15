Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $234.78 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day moving average is $223.43. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.96.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile



Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

