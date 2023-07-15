Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $234,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

