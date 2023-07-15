Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,156,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

