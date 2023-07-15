Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $239,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

