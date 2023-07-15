Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 230,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

