Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Insider Activity

Unum Group Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $47.27 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.