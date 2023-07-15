Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 2,611 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $172,363,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.