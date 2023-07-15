Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,607,000 after purchasing an additional 114,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWV opened at $258.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $259.55.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.