Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Alpha Tau Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alpha Tau Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $277.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.09. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 31.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

