Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,413 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.66.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

