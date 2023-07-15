Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 151,816 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,413 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $125.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.