American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Water Works Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $146.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

