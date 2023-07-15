Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.3 %

APH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of APH opened at $84.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $85.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

