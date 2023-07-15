Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graphite Bio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Graphite Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year. The consensus estimate for Graphite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

NASDAQ GRPH opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.07. Graphite Bio has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $4.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 243,784 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 49.5% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 8,538,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,350 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

