Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10).

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 5.7 %

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MNMD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of MNMD opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $37,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $37,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $49,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $108,544. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 58,384 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 168,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 134,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

