Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RANI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.