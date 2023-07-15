Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shopify Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of SHOP opened at $68.46 on Thursday. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.