Analysts Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Target Price at $3.74

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 85,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 21.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

