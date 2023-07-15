Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price at $42.13

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

