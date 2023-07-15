Analysts Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target at $62.93

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

