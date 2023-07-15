Analysts Set Expectations for Cloudflare, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cloudflare in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year. The consensus estimate for Cloudflare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $66.55 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,032.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,446 shares of company stock worth $34,226,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

