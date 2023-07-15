Analysts Set Expectations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will earn ($9.04) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($11.06) per share.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

HEPA stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 115,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.