Analysts Set Expectations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will earn ($9.04) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($11.06) per share.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %
HEPA stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hepion Pharmaceuticals
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.