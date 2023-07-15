Analysts Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $37.50

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 107,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $845,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 121.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

