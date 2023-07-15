Analysts Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $37.50

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2023

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDPGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 107,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $845,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 121.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.