Analysts Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Target Price at $17.94

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,277.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,760 over the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 723.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,475,000 after buying an additional 9,505,900 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $74,350,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in R1 RCM by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in R1 RCM by 1,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in R1 RCM by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $73,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,965 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

