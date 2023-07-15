Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price at $28.13

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.81.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

AZEK opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

