Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT at $13.67

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $7.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.77% and a negative net margin of 98.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg bought 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $981,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,205 shares in the company, valued at $41,303,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,105,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,193,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.