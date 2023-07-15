Analyzing Innovid (NYSE:CTV) & GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF)

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) and GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovid and GTN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Innovid alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $127.12 million 1.26 -$18.41 million ($0.15) -7.80 GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GTN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovid.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -14.82% -9.46% -7.59% GTN N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Innovid and GTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.9% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Innovid and GTN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67 GTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovid currently has a consensus target price of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 224.79%. Given Innovid’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than GTN.

Summary

Innovid beats GTN on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GTN

(Get Free Report)

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.