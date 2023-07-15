Analyzing ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ITM Power and NET Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITM Power 1 5 1 0 2.00 NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

ITM Power presently has a consensus price target of $180.00, indicating a potential upside of 18,767.92%. NET Power has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.06%. Given ITM Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ITM Power is more favorable than NET Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

22.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ITM Power and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITM Power N/A N/A N/A NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49%

Risk & Volatility

ITM Power has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITM Power and NET Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITM Power $7.65 million 76.84 -$63.45 million N/A N/A NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

NET Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ITM Power.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

