Analyzing United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 27.77% 11.48% 1.25% OP Bancorp 28.05% 18.67% 1.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

United Community Banks has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Community Banks and OP Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 2 3 0 2.60 OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Community Banks presently has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.12%. OP Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.75%. Given OP Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. United Community Banks pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and OP Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Community Banks and OP Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $950.86 million 3.25 $277.47 million $2.61 10.27 OP Bancorp $95.21 million 1.44 $33.31 million $2.08 4.34

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Community Banks beats OP Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, it originates loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, the company provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, it offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. It also has loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

