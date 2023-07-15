Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 50.5% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AON by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 1.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $336.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.02. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.33 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

