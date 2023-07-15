APA (NASDAQ:APA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut APA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 3.49. APA has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that APA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

