Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 2,300,000 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,499,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.59. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

