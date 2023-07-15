Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.50) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.50) for the year. The consensus estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.90) per share.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $579.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 854,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $118,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,575.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.