Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $11.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACRE. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 68,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 530,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $580.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.39. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 942.86%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.