Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Aritzia Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

