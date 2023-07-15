Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

