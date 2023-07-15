Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $180.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,727 shares of company stock valued at $110,430,643. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.