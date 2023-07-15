Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $238.87 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,681 shares of company stock worth $73,628,034 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.17.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

