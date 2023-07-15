Arizona State Retirement System Buys 484 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,660 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 727,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

