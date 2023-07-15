Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $189.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.41 and its 200-day moving average is $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

