Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

