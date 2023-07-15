Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $255.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

