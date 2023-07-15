Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.69 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,205,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

