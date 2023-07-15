Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.85.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $396.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.36 and its 200-day moving average is $337.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $402.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.